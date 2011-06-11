Yet Another Cyclist Has Been Banned For Life For Admitting To Doping

Photo: AP

DENVER (AP) — Cyclist Philip Zajicek has been banned for life after admitting to multiple doping violations in a case stemming from an investigation into EPO and human-growth hormone trafficking from China for nearly 200 athletes.The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said Friday that Zajicek admitted to a second doping offence for purchasing EPO, a third doping offence for providing false testimony at an arbitration hearing and for encouraging other witnesses to provide false testimony.



About a dozen athletes around the world have been penalised in this case, including American riders Jonathan Chodroff and Duane Dickey.

One of the key figures in the case was cyclist Joe Papp, who served as an intermediary between the athletes and Chinese sellers of the performance-enhancing drugs in 2006 and 2007.

