The Groupon Clone Industry Is So Big, It Now Has Its Own Exchange

Groupon competitor DealOn announced the latest model for making money off a daily deals this morning: OfferEx, an exchange where deal providers and Web publishers can connect.



Daily deal sites looking to sell more coupons can offer up their deals and the commission they are willing to pay to a publisher. Publishers can choose the deals most relevant to their audiences and the lowest commissions, and offer them up on their sites.

Successful new businesses will always spawn imitators, but the speed with which Groupon is launching a whole new industry is pretty remarkable. There are well over a hundred straight-up Groupon clones, and more than a dozen deal aggregators. Most recently. businesses have started focusing on deal distribution — letting web publishers put daily deals on their sites without sourcing them themselves.

We expect that at least one company will end up making a lot of money putting itself inbetween deal suppliers and web publishers as DealOn is doing. But dozens will try, so execution is key. As Vin Vacanti of deal aggregator Yipit tells us, “the deals will need to be presented in an interesting way for the publisher’s existing audience to buy into them. If the audience thinks it’s just advertising, the product will struggle.” The average web publisher can’t be expected to be an expert on this, so Vin thinks the winner here will have to educate and encourage publishers to present relevant deals with appropriate context.

Those convinced the Groupon craze is just a fad will continue to be disappointed. More of these businesses are on the way.

