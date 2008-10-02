It seems there’s yet another bomb threat at MGM today. No, we’re not making a bad joke about Valkyrie; it’s an actual bomb threat. And this is the third one the building, which also houses the talent agency ICM, has faced since August, including one last Friday.



Defamer has the staff e-mail to prove it:

Please be advised that MGM Tower has received a possible bomb threat. Building Management and the Los Angeles Police Department have been notified. As a precaution, MGM has decided to evacuate our space effective immediately. Please take all personal belongings with you and do not congregate in front of MGM Tower or anywhere else on the property. You will be evacuated by your Floor Wardens. Please call the MGM Hotline at 1:00 p.m. to receive further instruction prior to returning to MGM Tower. The number is [redacted].

Seriously, whoever’s calling these in, they’re not funny anymore.

