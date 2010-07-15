Yet Again: Faulty Leak Equipment Delays BP Well Integrity Test

Photo: BP

And once again, BP’s attempt to close the well and test the well integrity has been delayed. This time because of a leaky choke line:In preparation for commencement of the well integrity test, the middle ram has been closed and a leak has been detected in the choke line of the 3 ram stack. It has been isolated and will be repaired prior to starting the test.



Recovery from the Helix Producer and the Q4000 have been temporarily suspended to allow for the well integrity test preparations.

Attempts to close the well were most recently delayed by government order, and then given a green light yesterday.

So will they ever start this thing? We’re adjusting to the idea that stopping this gusher is nearly impossible, and will be a greater scientific achievement than landing on the moon.

Meanwhile, here’s another way to visualise how much oil is spewing out –>

