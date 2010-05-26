Yesterday's Late-Day U.S. Strength Is Spilling Over Into Today.

European and Asian markets have rebounded after yesterday’s ugliness, perhaps emboldened by the end of market strength in U.S. markets yesterday. Britain’s FTSE and Germany’s DAX have rebounded 1.6% while France’s CAC is up over 2.4%. Asia is broadly up, but by less. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up over 1% while Japan’s Nikkei by just 0.7%. Mainland China’s CSI 300 is flat.



Gold is showing some strength, at $1,207, while light sweet crude oil has pushed back above $70. The German 10-year bond yield, which has been a flight to safety trade, rose slightly, as prices fell, to 3%.

The euro has edged back up over $1.23 and the Aussie dollar has stabilised.

U.S. stock market futures are pointing to a moderately positive open, with the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq showing about +0.5% gains so far.

