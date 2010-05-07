Yesterday's Big Winner: Barry Ritholtz

We told you earlier in the day yesterday, that blogger and money manager had gone 100% into cash based on technicals and market internals.
Well, let this only add to his market-timing legend.
In a follow-up blog post, Ritholtz explains that he was only in 100% cash for his most aggressive long/short accounts (which makes sense). For less aggressive accounts, he’s under-invested, but not actually 100% cash.
