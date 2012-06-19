Yesterday's New York Times Price Soars 1000%

New plan for the New York Times, which is running on fumes: Sell newspapers for $1.50 on the newstand and then, after they sell out and thousands line up at world headquarters to get a copy, sell them on the Internet with a 996% markup a day later.*
*The plan only works on days after the United States elects its first black president.
