Yesterday's New York Times Price Soars 1000%

Nicholas Carlson

New plan for the New York Times, which is running on fumes: Sell newspapers for $1.50 on the newstand and then, after they sell out and thousands line up at world headquarters to get a copy, sell them on the Internet with a 996% markup a day later.*

*The plan only works on days after the United States elects its first black president.

See Also:
New York Times (NYT) Running On Fumes
Found! Empty Newsstands, Newspapers On The Subway
How The New York Times (NYT) Can Save Itself

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.