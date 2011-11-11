Yesterday At Occupy: A Suicide, A Murder And Reports Of Tuberculosis

Thursday November 10 was a deadly day for Occupy protests across the country.



At Occupy Burlington a man named Josh, 35, said to be a military veteran needing mental health services, shot himself at about 2:20 in the afternoon. He died a few hours later at a local hospital.

There was also a shooting in Oakland where one man died and a reporter filming the incident was injured. Reports vary, but this video below was shot by a man on the scene who says he heard six shots that were prompted by a fight over “a bag of weed.” “It’s gotten really nasty down here, real fast.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The man in the blue jacket is the reporter who was injured while trying to film the conflict. By all reports this is an incident of Oakland street violence brought to Occupy Oakland.

At Occupy Atlanta there were reports picked up by many media outlets that tuberculosis had hit the camp, but the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports tests showed “No trace of any TB at all.”

As protesters establish themselves and require no identification to gain access to their encampments, violence and crime are inevitable.

There has been talk of an identification system like that used in the Tahrir Square protests, but until then criminals and mentally challenged individuals will continue to be issues for the Occupy movement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.