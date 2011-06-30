YES! Will Ferrell Is Playing A Hedge Fund Manager In His Next Comedy

This is way better than Demi Moore playing a risk manager at a bank. Or Sarah Jessica Parker playing an employee at a hedge fund.



According to the HuffPo, “Will Ferrell is focusing his brand of goofy humour and satire on a truly deserving target: the wrecked economy, and those who did the wrecking… Ferrell will take on the hedge fund industry in a new comedy, ‘Swear To God.'”

The screenplay will be authored by the writers from “Due Date” and “King of the Hill” and “it’s a buddy comedy in which Ferrell plays a narcissistic hedge fund manager who thinks he has seen God,” Deadline reported.

We can’t wait. This is going to be awesome.

