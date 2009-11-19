Yes We've Seen This Dilbert Cartoon

Yes, we’ve seen the Dilbert cartoon where “Dogbert The CEO” says his plan for entering the news business is to “summarize stories from other sites and provide” links, and hero Dilbert asks “So…we’ll be parasites?”



Ha.

Fortunately, Dilbert.com has an “embed” option, so we don’t even have to summarize the thing and can just paste it here. (Click on it for the link).

So you can stop sending it to us in the tips box or linking to it from the comments now!

Go spend your time reading some of today’s original reporting and analysis instead:

Setting A Low Bar, AOL’s Tiny Valuation Is Great Work By Tim

Google NYC: A Who’s Who

It’s Official: The Tesla Roadster Sport Is A Babe Magnet

