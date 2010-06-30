Yes Treasury Yields Are Crashing But It Actually Has Very Little To Do With Deflation

U.S. 10 year bond yields dropped well below 3% today, continuing a remarkable downward run from 4% just back in April. I’ve seen quite a few commentators suggest that this signals substantial deflationary expectations in the market.



But upon looking at the data, this theory just doesn’t pan out, even though treasury yields have indeed collapsed. Here’s why:

The chart below shows the 10-year U.S. treasury yield minus the 10-year U.S. treasury inflation protected bond (TIP) yield. The difference between these two values, represented by the orange line, shows the forward 10-year inflation expectations priced into the current bond market.

What we see is that while the market’s inflation expectations have fallen recently, they still remain higher than they were for the first half of 2009. Moreover, inflation expectations are currently similar to what once existed back during 2003… and I don’t remember a huge deflation scare back then. Most tellingly, they are also within the Federal Reserve’s target range of 1-2%.

(Chart created by Waverly Advisors)

Thus to me the bond rally looks more like a flight to safety and a realisation that interest rates will stay lower for longer. It also shows, perhaps oddly to some, that bond buyers are less worried about the U.S. debt burden or deficit, since they are willing to accept lower returns for assuming U.S. creditworthiness/dollar depreciation risk.

So while there has indeed been a decline in expected inflation, current expectations aren’t that extreme. Deflationistas haven’t taken hold of the bond market yet, despite the crashing yields. But… if you still think these priced-in inflation expectations are wrong, then there’s a huge arbitrage available for you. (ie., then TIP yields will prove themselves to be too low relative to plain government bond yields)

