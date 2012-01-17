Yes, This Tablet Is Submerged In A Tank Of Water And Working Perfectly

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week, we began to see a new trend emerge for smartphones and tablets.Waterproof.



Yes, it sounds gimmicky. And maybe it is.

However, when I think of all the places I take my smartphone and tablet nowadays, I wouldn’t mind having that extra protection. It’s not like I plan on going snorkelling with my iPhone, but I still use it outside when it’s raining.

Plus how many times have people had to buy new phones because they dropped it in a puddle? Or worse, the toilet?

Toshiba was probably the most prominent company showing off a waterproof prototype tablet at CES. While this isn’t an actual device intended for sale, it is a real life concept of something the company could add to its next generation tablets.

We took a guided tour of Toshiba’s CES booth last week and got a taste of what’s in store for 2012. Although a lot of Toshiba’s stuff was announced pre-CES (we got to play with the sleek new Excite tablet and it’s a massive improvement over the Thrive), much of the display focused on prototypes and concepts.

