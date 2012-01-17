Yes, This Tablet Is Submerged In A Tank Of Water And Working Perfectly

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week, we began to see a new trend emerge for smartphones and tablets.Waterproof.
Yes, it sounds gimmicky. And maybe it is.
However, when I think of all the places I take my smartphone and tablet nowadays, I wouldn’t mind having that extra protection. It’s not like I plan on going snorkelling with my iPhone, but I still use it outside when it’s raining.
Plus how many times have people had to buy new phones because they dropped it in a puddle? Or worse, the toilet?
Toshiba was probably the most prominent company showing off a waterproof prototype tablet at CES. While this isn’t an actual device intended for sale, it is a real life concept of something the company could add to its next generation tablets.
We took a guided tour of Toshiba’s CES booth last week and got a taste of what’s in store for 2012. Although a lot of Toshiba’s stuff was announced pre-CES (we got to play with the sleek new Excite tablet and it’s a massive improvement over the Thrive), much of the display focused on prototypes and concepts.
Here's a huge 13-inch tablet. Our guide told us that this monster would be great for enterprise use. It would be a lot easier to show off presentations, etc. in a crowded room. Plus, with Windows 8 coming later this year, a 13-inch tablet may make sense.
We weren't that crazy about Toshiba's 7-inch Thrive tablet, but it looks like the company has learned its lesson. Here's a 7-inch tablet that is a shrunken down version of the new 10-inch Excite.
We really liked the aspect ratio on this 5-inch tablet. It may seem too long and thin, but it'd be perfect for watching movies on the go. Here, the tablet is showing off a demo where you can control your household appliances.
This waterproof tablet is a modified version of the current Thrive. It can stay underwater for several minutes without sustaining damage. It also has a wireless magnetic charger, something our guide told us Toshiba is working on improving so you no longer have to physically plug in your gear to power up.
Toshiba already has a great Ultrabook with the Portege. Here's a sneak peek at its next full-sized 14-inch Ultrabook. Unlike the other stuff we just showed you, this will likely launch in the coming months.
Here's a look at one of the sides. You get USB, SD card, and Ethernet ports all packed in a light, thin package.
BONUS: Pantech is launching a new waterproof tablet on AT&T later this year. It'll run on the carrier's LTE network too.
