Yes, There's Actually A Vending Machine Somewhere That Dispenses The Morning-After Pill

The fact that we’re still squabbling over whether contraception should be legal in the U.S. seems kind of silly when you read stories like this one:



For at least two years, Shippensburg University has offered a machine on campus that dispenses a range of over-the-counter pharmacy staples–including the morning-after pill, the AP’s Kevin Begos reports.

For 25 bucks, any of the tiny Pennsylvania school’s 8,300 students can pick up Plan B One-Step from the campus health centre. That’s a steal compared to the $50 asking price at some pharmacies.

“I think it’s great that the school is giving us this option,” junior Chelsea Wehking told the AP. “I’ve heard some kids say they’d be too embarrassed (to go into town).”

Along with Plan B, the machine also dispenses condoms, decongestants and pregnancy tests. It seems no one really knew about until recently, but already the FDA is swooping in to investigate.

From our end, it all seems pretty kosher – it’s not like the machine’s smack in the middle of a supermarket or high school cafeteria.

Only students and university employees have access to the health centre where it’s located, a university spokesman said, and the pill is legally sold over-the-counter to anyone over the age of 17.

And honestly, as long as there are vending machines in the world dispensing things like lobster, eggs and iPods, it seems reasonable to argue that OTC meds should be just as accessible.

