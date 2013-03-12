Yes, There Is A McDonald's Menu Item Called The 'McGangBang'

Many fast-food restaurants have “secret” menu items — stuff that doesn’t appear on the boards but can be ordered as long as you know what you’re asking for.



And then there’s the McDonald’s “McGangBang.”

It’s a combo of a McChicken and a double cheesburger.

Ad Age suggests the McGangBang is somehow skirting New York City rules on displaying calorie counts because it isn’t listed on the menu.

But if you’re more interested in the fact that it exists — and that McD’s permits it to exist, despite the X-rated connotations of its name — here are a couple of photos of the concoction.

Photo: YouTube

Photo: YouTube

You can see videos of it here and here.

