Photo: Warren Buffett: An Illustrated Biography of the World’s Most Successful Investor

We have to admit this is one of the most oddly compelling reads that’s come across our desk in a while.First published in Japan and translated into English in 2005, it tracks Buffett’s life through 2003.



So click through to take a look at the highlights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.