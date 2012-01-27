Yes... There Are Already rumours That LeBron James Could Return To The Cavaliers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A great man once said, “May the bridges I burn, light the way.” So if LeBron James does ever return to Cleveland, as some are already speculating, there will be plenty of light.According to Sam Amico of FoxSports.com (via Yahoo! Sports), LeBron is not a big fan of Heat President Pat Riley, and may choose to opt-out of his contract and return to the Cavaliers in 2014…



“Sources in Miami say that while James still thoroughly enjoys playing alongside fellow stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, he doesn’t particularly care for the heavy-handed and disciplined style of team president Pat Riley. James can opt out of his contract at the end of the 2013-14 season, and speculation is he will strongly consider it if Riley remains in his current role. And the team James would be eyeballing most in free agency, say those close to the situation, would be the Cavs.”

OK, it is a bit early for this speculation. Even if LeBron is already eyeing potential landing spots, who says he won’t change his mind 20 times over the next three years?

Still, if LeBron wins a couple of titles in South Beach, then maybe there is less pressure to be on a super-team. And maybe, just maybe, LeBron will look back at his time in Cleveland and see some unfinished business.

Or maybe he will just take his talents to Broadway.

