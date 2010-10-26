Yes, That's Really Antoine "Bed Intruder Song" Dodson Pitching A Sex Offender-Tracking iPhone App

Antoine Dodson’s viral video fame — from the “Bed Intruder Song,” which has more than 35 million views on YouTube — has scored him an endorsement deal. Yes, that’s actually him in this video, pitching an augmented-reality iPhone app that helps you find nearby sex offenders.



“That’s really him,” says Ross Cohen, whose company, BeenVerified, powers the app. “We flew him into NY to do a full day shoot. He’s actually an amazing guy and very sincere about helping people. He loved that RAINN.org was involved and they are both taking the relationship past our introduction.”

(5% of the sales of the $1.99 app will go to Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN).)

Here’s the promotional video:



