Yes, that is a Woolworths logo on the face of the Apple Watch

Woolworths landed a front row centre spot on the tech world’s biggest stage this morning when its logo appeared on the face of the Apple Watch.

As Apple’s vice-president of technology Kevin Lynch demonstrated the watch, the face on the big screen showed the Woolworths logo amongst a batch of other apps presumably set to launch with the device.

A sharp-eyed fan gave Gizmodo the heads-up:

Picture: Apple live stream

The Woolworths app will be part of the watch’s Australian launch on April 24.

Last week, Fairfax Media reported that Woolies was one of a handful of companies given early access to the watch.

However, the retail giant has been beaten to the punch when it comes to officially announcing itself as the first Aussie app ready to roll off the wrist.

That honour goes to Australian-designed mobile invoicing app Invoice2go, which allows users to track time on the job more accurately.

By using geofencing for check-in and check-out time-tracking, Invoice2Go automatically pre-fills the invoice for the business owner to modify, or send in one tap, all from their wrist.

Invoice2go already has attracted 200,000 customers worldwide since launching an iPhone app eight years ago, but founder Chris Strode said they’ve worked hard to make things simpler to use on the watch.

