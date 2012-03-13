FINALLY: Confirmation That Brunch Really Was Invented To Cure Your Hangover

Photo: Erica Olsen via Flickr

It’s Monday, so naturally we’re reminiscing about the past weekend while also counting the days to the next. That goes along with a keen focus on what’s crucial to any weekend—brunch.Whether it be an attempt to eat off that hangover, catch up with friends or an excuse to continue weekend libations, brunch has become a staple of the weekend lifestyle.



So we found it especially handy that Gothamist decided to run a little explainer on the origins of brunch yesterday, to celebrate the end of the weekend, or the beginning of Sunday, or something.

Apparently brunch was first coined by English writer Guy Beringer, who suggested a “new meal, served around noon, that starts with tea or coffee, marmalade and other breakfast fixtures before moving along to the heavier fare” on Sundays to beat the ol’ morning hangover, according to Gothamist.

In America, the word is often credited to journalist Frank Ward O’Malley, who based it off the eating habits of reporters. But it seems that brunch didn’t really take off until the 1930s, and even more so after the war ended. From Gothamist:

After a decline in American churchgoers post-WWII, Jones explained to the NY Times why brunch gripped the nation like a fever: “We like to sleep in Sundays, read the newspapers and loll in bed. After the World War II generation went away from church altogether, Sunday became a day to enjoy doing nothing and brunch just grew like topsy”.

It was an excellent call, obviously.

