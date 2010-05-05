Yes, Something Is Definitely Stirring In This Market

It’s tempting to assume that the current market kerfuffle will end like every other one we’ve seen over the last year, but right now it feels like something is rumbling.



Here’s the VIX really picking up.

Photo: StockCharts.com

Here’s a little more from Bespoke:

The S&P 500 is currently trading down sharply on the day at -2% or so. If the index closes down more than 1% today, it will have been up more than 1%, down more than 1%, up more than 1%, and down more than 1% over the last four trading days. As shown below, this would be only the fourth such occurrence over the last 50 years.

Photo: Bespoke

