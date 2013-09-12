Yes, People Use Snapchat For Work

AllThingsD Digital Gallery/Asa MathatSnapchat CEO Evan Spiegel
Snapchat, the ephemeral photo and video sharing app,
has been called a “sexting” app, but it’s not.
It’s also apparently not just an app for sending goofy photos to your friends.
It turns out that people are also using Snapchat for work, according to a recent study by real-time work communication startup Unison and Ask Your Target Market.
Out of all the respondents who do use Snapchat for work, 65% of them are between the ages of 25 and 34. Meanwhile, most of them, 60%, are men; and 26% of them work in the IT industry.
