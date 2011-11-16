INFOGRAPHIC: Why Living In New York City Is INSANELY Expensive

Everyone knows New York City has some of the most exorbitant rents in the world.



A studio in TriBeca, one of Manhattan’s most upscale neighborhoods, costs almost $3,000 per month. But did you know that having a washer and dryer in your Brooklyn pad tacks on an extra 20 per cent to your monthly expenses, compared to a space in Manhattan?

Check out more of the crazy facts compiled by the Naked Apartments Blog:

