Yes, Mike Arrington, I Have Stopped Beating My Wife

So i’ve been debating whether to write this post all day.



Unfortunately i probably have more balls than sense, but it drives me fucking insane to see some bullshit superangel conspiracy theory get whipped into a frenzy by people who weren’t there, have no idea what the hell was discussed, and are ready to believe anything when someone yells FIRE!

so here goes nothing… first a few clarifications:

– mike arrington is a friend, an imposing figure, and a hard-nosed, hard-working journalist. that said, he’s dead fucking wrong about there being some story around “ collusion” (def’n). makes for great red meat on TechMeme & Twitter, but it’s just so much horseshit.

– yesterday i was invited to a dinner with some well-known startup investors to discuss the latest & greatest in tech & startups. the agenda was drinks, good food, & shooting the shit… it wasn’t to collude, to price fix, to put out a hit on Paul Graham, or generally bust a cap in any founder’s arse (ok maybe Zuck & Jobs have it coming, but people might notice if we shoved them furtively into Davy Jones’ Locker). Yes: it was a private affair, and No: mike wasn’t invited. neither was Barack Obama, your mum, nor any of 500 other friggin’ awesome people in silicon valley or around the world. meh… whatever — i don’t get to go to every cool kid party in the valley either. sorry, mike… but if you want, i’ll knock one back with you before we go onstage Monday morning at Disrupt.

– startups & investors bitch & moan about price (aka valuation) all day long, but i don’t really give a damn what other people think most of the time. buy or don’t buy. negotiate or don’t. This is America, This is Capitalism, and it’s a Free Fucking Country. me? i like convertible notes just fine, albeit usually with some kind of cap. sometimes a deal is “too expensive”, sometimes entrepreneurs really are “awesome”. usually, we’re all W-W-W-WRONG about 10 different reasons why shit is gonna fail anyway. you still in? yeah, me too… so ante up, motherfucker. you’re here in Silicon Valley because you’re trying to change the world, or at least build a better mouse trap. either way, odds are against us. deal with it.

– from an entrepreneur’s perspective, Paul Graham & YCombinator are killing it right now… and bully for them. sometimes you got leverage, sometime you don’t. regardless, PG should be commended for innovating on the venture model, and for encouraging startups to push the envelope — on both product, and price. still, people should realise the wheel comes around for everyone, and it’s a small valley. people on both sides shouldn’t get too comfortable, and shouldn’t try to fuck with each other too much. Personally i prefer to leave a little more on the table for the other person, and focus more on building a long-term relationship and less on the tactical zero-sum crap.

regardless: haters gonna hate, players gonna play. just focus on the important stuff (build product, solve problems, get customers, make money… and don’t be evil… much ;)

This post was originally published on 500 Hats and is republished here with permission.

