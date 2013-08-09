Yes, Microsoft Is Working On A New Surface Tablet, Nvidia CEO Says

This really shouldn’t shock anyone but Microsoft is working on a second-generation Surface RT tablet and this time it will include Outlook, the “killer app for Windows,”

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang told CNET’s Shara Tibken.

It shouldn’t be a shock because various Microsoft execs have repeatedly said that the company is committed to Surface RT, the version of Windows 8 that runs on an ARM processor and doesn’t run older Windows software.

For instance, Brian Hall, the General Manager of Surface Marketing just said so to ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley last month, right after news broke that Microsoft was slashing prices and taking a $US900 million write-down on the tablet.

Plus, a couple of weeks before Microsoft revealed the write-off, Microsoft COO Kevin Turner hinted that new versions of RT and Pro were in the works, possibly for 2014.

What we don’t know is what Microsoft is going to do to make people want to buy it. One rumour is that Microsoft is working an a smaller version of Surface, possibly the size of the iPad Mini. Another rumour is that Microsoft is working on a RT device with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 800 processor. That’s cool because the chip can connect to 3G/4G LTE networks.

But Huang clearly believes that Microsoft is sticking with Nvidia for a Surface RT 2.

Microsoft declined comment.

