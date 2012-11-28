Yes, InTrade Had A Contract On Whether InTrade Would Survive

Given the CFTC’s suit against InTrade, and the company’s decision to ban US participants from using real money, there are lots of jokes about whether there was an InTrade contract on InTrade’s continued existence.



The answer? Yes, there was.

The company’s (since tragically deceased) founder John Delaney posted on his blog in November, 2008.

Unfortunately, now the contracts are all gone.

—————–

Futures on Intrade’s Future

These are uncertain times when we should place a premium on transparency.

Knowing the likelihood that your customer, supplier or counterparty will be in business in a year or two is valuable information. Being able to hedge against the closure of a business that you are exposed to have risk management and wealth preservation potential.

Intrade has always strived to list innovative markets that give maximum transparency in real-time on uncertain future events.

We have now just listed 4 new markets on whether Intrade.com will open and operational at the end of June 09, December ’09, June ’10 and December ’10.

The markets can be accessed here…

https://www.intrade.com/index.jsp?request_operation=trade&request_type=action&selConID=659099

We may list additional markets on other businesses in the future.

