Yes, Home Sales Surged, But So Did Inventories -- That's Not Good

Photo: Calculated Risk: www.calculatedriskblog.com

The NAR reports: Existing-Home Sales RiseExisting-home sales, which are completed transactions that include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, increased 7.6 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.77 million units in April from an upwardly revised 5.36 million in March, and are 22.8 per cent higher than the 4.70 million-unit pace in April 2009…



Total housing inventory at the end of April rose 11.5 per cent to 4.04 million existing homes available for sale, which represents an 8.4-month supply at the current sales pace, up from an 8.1-month supply in March.

Keep reading at Calculated Risk >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.