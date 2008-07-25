Yes, Farm Subsidies Are Idiotic, But They Don't Make People Fat

On the Freakonomics blog today, agricultural economist Daniel Sumner dispels myths about farm subsidies and other agricultural issues vital to today’s global economy. The Reader’s Digest version:
- farm subsidies are not responsible for obesity
- there is no good argument to support farm subsidies
- “organic” food has a specific legal meaning in the U.S. and to use the word other than in accordance with the regulations is costly in fines and loss of reputation
- biofuels have contributed significantly to farm commodity price increases (10%-50%)
- eating “local” is not a viable way of life for most people
Read the full and lengthy Q&A here
See Also:
Biofuel Craze Causing Millions to Starve
Chrysler’s $2.99 Gas Plan: Freakonomically Approved
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.