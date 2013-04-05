Yes, Facebook Is Going To Put Ads On Your Android Home Screen

Facebook just unveiled something called “Home.”



It’s a bunch of Facebook features on top of the Android home screen.

It’s going to have ads.

You won’t see them at first, but they’ll be there eventually, executives told reporters at an event today.

We are sceptical that consumers will be accepting of this.

Already, it seems like all the normal people we know are complaining about the sudden deluge of Facebook ads on mobile and desktop.

I got really annoyed the other day and made this illustration showing what the News Feed looks like these days:

