Go Ahead: Rat Out Your Lousy CEO To The Board

What should you do if the leadership at your company isn’t good enough?



It’s hard to work for someone you don’t respect, but what if that person is the CEO?

Quitting may not be the only option. Depending on your corporate rank, you may be able to pull some strings and get them removed.

But should you?

One senior executive asks this on (the amazing) Q&A site, Quora:

Is it OK to contact a VC board member regarding my CEO? I am concerned about the direction we are headed.

Michael Wolfe, Entrepreneur in Residence at Benchmark Capital responded with a nuanced “yes.”

Here’s his full answer:

You are hurting your company and even your investors by saying nothing.

But this is the “nuclear option,” and just like you wouldn’t toss nuclear bombs around without a little planning first, you should aim the bomb carefully plus be ready to be vaporized yourself:

First of all, really really understand if your concerns are valid. Find out if they are shared by your partners. Really think through whether you may be the problem. Do you really understand why your CEO is making these decisions and whether or not you would make them if you were in his position.

Have you talked to your manager (if you don’t report to the CEO)? Have a few thorough discussions with your manager where you make the issues clear, ask him/her to perform follow up, make sure he has talked to the CEO, make it clear that you will leave if they aren’t addressed.

Then, you need to talk to your CEO directly and be very frank…and you may believe you have already been frank in previous discussions, but we usually come across as less direct than we think we do. “Give til it hurts.”

Then, only address the board if you are sure this is the end of the road for you. Your life may be nasty, brutish, and short, if this does not go your way (I’d even clean out my desk and prepare for network access to get cut off. Seriously).

Try to get a face to face with the board member. If you can’t, you can start sending around emails, but we know how that can backfire.

When you talk to the board member, outline your concerns, the implications, ask questions, give them a chance to respond. Make it clear you are planning on leaving the company. Frame things in terms of how they impact the company (not how they impact you). Be polite, direct. Put the business (likelihood it succeeds or fails) into the centre of the discussion, not you, the CEO, or the VC.

Focus on the problem (the items where the CEO is not succeeding). Don’t jump ahead to the solution immediately (he needs to be fired). No one likes being told what to do, but people do like to gather information that will help them decide what to do.

Remember the board may already be planning on replacing the CEO. Or maybe they are planning to visit it after a milestone (first revenue, series B). Or maybe they just don’t know. Assume that your information is helpful to them. If you are very clever you will be able to read his reactions to see if this is something he is hearing for the first time or something he already knows or suspects).

Board member will ask you if you have talked to the CEO directly, what his feedback was, if you gave him time to address the points. You need a very solid answer to this or else you will come across as a wuss and/or miscreant.

One possible outcome is that nothing happens for a while. Things will be very quiet (and tense). Hopefully the board is having more discussions and gathering more evidence. You’ll need to decide how long to stay in this limbo period before deciding nothing is happening and you are moving on. Keep in mind that it can take a long time for a CEO to go, so even if the board is moving it may take a long time. Do not expect blow-by-blow updates.

The other is that the board member goes to the CEO and you get blasted. The CEO will come to you and say “why didn’t you come to me first?” which is exactly why you should have the frank discussion above, so you can say “I did.. This is the “you will be vaporized” option above.

(I really really recommend this book: http://www.amazon.com/Crucial-Co… ) Brilliant.

I can’t address the VC point since I’m not a VC. However I have heard VCs say that it is very useful to them when folks come to them with this information. I’ve even heard some VCs get frustrated over CEOs that they think may need to be fired however they feel they may be on shaky ground if none of the company execs have raised it with them. They may even be relieved when you finally come knocking. Boards have very few ways to gather data on CEOs (until the results start to reflect their mismanagement, at which point it will be too late).

This answer has been reprinted with Quora’s permission.

