YES! David Lynch Premieres Second Strange Commercial For His Coffee Company

Earlier this month, a David Lynch fan transformed a scene from “Blue Velvet” into a commercial for Pabst Blue Ribbon. While we enjoyed the ad—and support the tag line “Because Heineken Is For Pussies”—fake Lynch commercials are nothing when compared to his actual oddball advertising creations.



Case in point: The Mulholland Drive director just released the second ad (above) for his official coffee brand, David Lynch Signature Cup Coffee. [Via The HuffPost]

That’s right, coffee obsessed Lynch made his own blend of coffee. The bean aficionado himself, has given the coffee a lukewarm endorsement, writing, “I really like it very much. My friend who came over today had a decaf cup and said it tasted very good.“

The ad, however, is less effusive. It features disjointed flashes of a woman brewing coffee and cooing, “Oh yeah!” This is actually more traditional than Lynch’s first ad for the coffee, in which he engaged in flirty banter about fair trade coffee with a decapitated Barbie doll.

He’s made a ton of other bizarre ads, as well, for everything from pregnancy tests to PlayStation 2.

