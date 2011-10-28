Yes, Apple's Building A TV — And It Will Be Powered By Siri

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Nick Bilton over at the New York Times has quietly released what is either a mega-scoop or some sharp speculation supported by original reporting.We’re not sure which. But we’re convinced:



Apple’s building a TV, and it will be powered by Siri.

Steve Jobs’ “I’ve finally cracked it” comment to Walter Isaacson, Bilton says, was referring to the TV interface, not the actual TV set. Instead of having a pile of remotes on our coffee tables, or an absurdly complicated remote keyboard like the one Google uses with Google TV, we’ll just tell Siri what you want to watch. And Siri will play it.

Per Bilton:

Apple has been working on its TV solution since 2007

A year ago, a source of Bilton’s said a TV was a “guaranteed product” for Apple, because “Steve thinks the industry is totally broken.”

Barclays estimates that TVs could quickly be a $19 billion business for Apple, assuming the company only captures 5% of the market

To roll out a TV, Apple has to wait until the price of 42-inch displays falls further

Bilton thinks we’ll see the TV in late 2012 or early 2013

Based on our mixed experience with Siri so far, we’d be surprised if “she” was the only interface with Apple’s iTV, as we’re assuming it will be called. Business Insider’s gadget god, Steve Kovach, says iPhones and iPads will also likely be usable as remotes. That will be handy in case you can’t get Siri to understand what you want. … or if you just feel ridiculous talking to your TV.

Either way, that ridiculous pile of remotes and boxes that surrounds your TV will, hopefully, soon be a thing of the past.

In our expected “Apple Product Rollout Schedule,” we’re projecting the iTV will be announced in the fall of 2012, so you can buy one with your holiday shopping.

Go read Nick Bilton’s post here >

SEE ALSO: Apple’s Product Rollout Schedule

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.