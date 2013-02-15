Yes Apple, Bake iOS Into My Watch, Walls And Wherever Else

Every time the Apple iWatch rumour comes around, I can’t help but get excited. It’s not just the Dick Tracy childhood nostalgia that so many of us seem to share, although that’s certainly part of it. I hope Apple is really building an iOS-integrated smart watch not just because it’s futuristic, but because I want to tinker with my phone less. And I hope the iWatch is just the beginning helping me do that.



Apple’s rumoured foray into wearable computing fits nicely into the popular narrative suggesting that’s where the future lies. We appear poised to start moving beyond gadgets and toward a world in which operating systems and voice-controlled artificial intelligence are woven into our homes, cars and lives.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.