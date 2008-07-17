"Grey's Anatomy" Might Kill Off Katherine Heigl's Character Over Writer Snub

On the eve of Emmy nominations (they’re revealed tomorrow morning), rumours are running wild about whether Grey’s Anatomy has some dastardly plan for Katherine Heigl’s character after she insulted the show’s writing staff. Today, ABC entertainment prez Steve McPherson responded to reports that the show is planning to kill her off:



EW.com: McPherson also addressed the ongoing brouhaha regarding Grey’s Anatomy and Katherine Heigl. Two sources have confirmed to EW.com that the show has considered killing her character off in the coming season given her outspoken comments about the current Emmy race (“I feel I wasn’t given the material…to warrant a nomination”). But McPherson reassured reporters that “she is absolutely staying on the show.” “We have an unbelievable storyline for her this year and we’re really excited about that,” he said.

That doesn’t mean this unbelievable storyline doesn’t involve her contracting a terminal illness or falling down an elevator shaft like Joey Tribbiani (clip below).

But, if you think about it, since Heigl presumably wants to be let out of her Grey‘s contract to do movies, wouldn’t the best revenge really be keeping her on the show?





