Google Guy And Others Blast Rupert Murdoch For Anti-Tech Pro-SOPA Tweets

Boonsri Dickinson
We thought Rupert Murdoch’s tweets in support of SOPA would stir some reactions from the tech community.

And they have. (See below).

Murdoch ranted about how Google is the world’s piracy leader (“pure thievery”) and how Obama has been captured by Silicon Valley “paymasters.”

Naturally, some tech folks responded by educating the old school media mogul about the Internet. A Googler even sent Murdoch links to show him how to remove infringing links from search.

Derek Slater, a policy manager at Google, informed the billionaire about the powers he already has under the law to enforce his copyrights. He wrote that all Murdoch has to do is “google copyright removal.” Slater also tweeted:

John Lilly, partner at Greylock and former CEO of Mozilla, tweeted:

Rob Delaney, comedian and writer in Los Angeles tweeted:

Ben Huh, CEO of Cheezburger tweeted:

Jeff Jarvis, blogger and j-school professor tweeted:

Chris Dixon, co-founder of Hunch tweeted:

Chris Sacca, investor in Twitter, Uber, Instagram, and Turntable.fm tweeted:

