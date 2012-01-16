Google Guy And Others Blast Rupert Murdoch For Anti-Tech Pro-SOPA Tweets

We thought Rupert Murdoch’s tweets in support of SOPA would stir some reactions from the tech community.



And they have. (See below).

Murdoch ranted about how Google is the world’s piracy leader (“pure thievery”) and how Obama has been captured by Silicon Valley “paymasters.”

Naturally, some tech folks responded by educating the old school media mogul about the Internet. A Googler even sent Murdoch links to show him how to remove infringing links from search.

Derek Slater, a policy manager at Google, informed the billionaire about the powers he already has under the law to enforce his copyrights. He wrote that all Murdoch has to do is “google copyright removal.” Slater also tweeted:

@rupertmurdoch we’ve also innovated in tools that make it easier for rightsholders to submit DMCA takedowns: googlepublicpolicy.blogspot.com/2011/09/making… — Derek Slater (@derekslater) January 15, 2012

so cool to see @rupertmurdoch crowdsourcing how he can enforce his copyrights better using Twitter, a DMCA safe harbor dependent platform. — Derek Slater (@derekslater) January 15, 2012

John Lilly, partner at Greylock and former CEO of Mozilla, tweeted:

Classy “@rupertmurdoch: So Obama has thrown in his lot w Silicon Valley paymasters who threaten all sw creators with piracy, plain thievery. — John Lilly (@johnolilly) January 14, 2012

Rob Delaney, comedian and writer in Los Angeles tweeted:

[email protected]rupertmurdoch Sup bro you’re doing great on Twitter nobody thinks you’re a weird arsehole or anything keep it up — rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 15, 2012

Ben Huh, CEO of Cheezburger tweeted:

@rupertmurdoch Accusing Google of piracy is like accusing the library of copyright infringement. Access to knowledge is a human right. — benhuh (@benhuh) January 15, 2012

Jeff Jarvis, blogger and j-school professor tweeted:

Google doesn’t pirate and it doesn’t hack dead girls, @rupertmurdoch. I am so happy I pulled my book from you. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) January 14, 2012

Chris Dixon, co-founder of Hunch tweeted:

gift that keeps giving RT @rupertmurdoch: google search for mission impossible. Wow, several sites offering free links.I rest my case. — chris dixon (@cdixon) January 15, 2012

Chris Sacca, investor in Twitter, Uber, Instagram, and Turntable.fm tweeted:

Now @rupertmurdoch is being disingenuous w/ @google, who is being disingenuous w/ the rest of us. Which billionaires do I root for? — Chris Sacca (@sacca) January 15, 2012

