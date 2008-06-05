Yes, Sexy New iPhone Coming, But Buy rumour, Sell News

From Clusterstock: AmTech’s Shaw Wu is no dummy. He’s onboard with all that chatter about the sexy new iPhones Apple (AAPL) will reveal next week, but he wants to remind you about the oldest rule in the book: Buy the rumour, sell the news. (And think about what would happen to AAPL if Steve Jobs didn’t announce an amazing new iPhone).



Wu still thinks Apple’s a must-own long-term play, however. And given the resurgence of Apple’s dumpy old Mac business (which actually drives the company’s financial performance), it’s hard to disagree with him. (See “Christmas Present For Apple Bulls: Macs Cleared For Takeoff“).

