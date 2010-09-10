Yep, The Rail Industry Is Red Hot

We mentioned how hot rail was this morning, and new data out this afternoon confirms it.



The Association of American Railroads (via PragCap) says traffic has hit the highs of the year:

“The Association of American Railroads (AAR) today reported weekly rail carload volume set a new 2010 record for the second consecutive week. U.S. railroads originated 305,000 carloads during the week ending Sept. 4, 2010, up 6.9 per cent compared with the same week in 2009, and at comparable levels to the same week in 2008. The 2008 comparison week included the labour Day holiday while the corresponding weeks in both 2010 and 2009 did not. In order to offer a complete picture of the progress in rail traffic, AAR reports 2010 weekly rail traffic with comparison weeks in both 2009 and 2008.Intermodal traffic totaled 237,006 trailers and containers, up 18 per cent from the same week in 2009, and up 18 per cent compared with 2008. Compared with the same week in 2009, container volume increased 19.4 per cent and trailer volume rose 10.7 per cent. Compared with the same week in 2008, container volume increased 27.1 per cent and trailer volume declined 16.9 per cent.

