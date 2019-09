Yesterday we asked whether 10-year bonds would be the next to fall off the cliff, as rates were suddenly moving sideways and poking through a clear downtrend.



Well, the answer looks like yes. At least for now. Yields are up to 2.67%. The 30-year yields is now above 4.02%, a level not seen since August.

Here’s a look at 10-year bond futures.

