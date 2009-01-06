Meg Whitman Quits Boards To Run For Governor

Well, John McCain lost his bid for the presidency, meaning former eBay (EBAY) CEO Meg Whitman won’t be Secretary of the Treasury. (Whew!)



But Meg’s political ambitions didn’t die with alongside the McCain campaign. As has been long rumoured, it looks like Meg will be running for governor of California. Meg today stepped down from the boards of Procter & Gamble (PG), eBay, and Dreamworks Animation, her spokesman tells the WSJ.

No hard confirmation yet — Meg’s handlers insist the move is “for personal reasons.” But it’s hard to imagine what else it could be.

