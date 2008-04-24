Yep, WSJ Editor Was Pushed, And Dow Jones' "Special Committee" Is Toothless

The reason the “special committee” set up to protect Dow Jones from the heavy hand of Rupert Murdoch didn’t step in to protect WSJ managing editor Marcus Brauchi? He wasn’t fired; just asked to resign.



While the committee is empowered to review hires and firings, it conveniently has no oversight over resignations. The WSJ explains:

The committee wasn’t required to sign off on Mr. Brauchli’s exit — it has the power to approve new appointments and firings of the Journal’s managing editor and two other top Dow Jones editors, but not resignations. Still, some committee members were concerned about the change, according to a person familiar with the situation. Mr. Murdoch had alerted committee chairman Thomas Bray about the coming change on Monday, says a different person familiar with the situation.

Ironically, the drama of Brauchli’s ouster was conveyed today in a lengthy piece in the Journal — the kind Murdoch (NWS) would like to see eliminated from the paper.

