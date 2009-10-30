Yep, Gun Sales Have Fallen Off A Cliff

The economic crisis combined with the election of a potentially anti-gun liberal to the White House acted as a big stimulus for the gunmakers.



But it seems that all that happened was that gun demand got pulled forward, because now sales are totally falling off a cliff.

A reader sends along some recent numbers from Ruger (RGR).If you look at the bottom line — firearm sales — it only looks like there was a slight sequential dip. But ignore that.

The number to look at is orders received in 3Q, which were down 80%. Due to their backlog, actual firearms sales only dipped a little, but they’ve only got a few quarters of that left, and then that’s finished. The bubble is popped.

