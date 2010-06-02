Japan’s crusading prime minister, Yukio Hatoyama, is resigning after just eight months in office. The man Roubinin called Hatobama resigned after failing to remove the US Marine Base in Okinawa and several other scandals.



Although the Nikkei shot up, the yen is falling against the dollar.

Why the yen hates this news is because of Hatoyama’s likely successor. This is controversial finance minister Naoto Kan, according to Japan Times:

DPJ Lower House member Hajime Ishii indicated that Deputy Prime Minister Naoto Kan is a strong contender to succeed Hatoyama, saying his party doesn’t “have much time” to look around. “There is no question that he is a candidate, since we need to make a quick decision,” the veteran lawmaker said.

Naoto Kan has been compared to Ben Bernanke and is even more committed than Hatoyama to killing deflation through a extraordinarily loose monetary policy.

