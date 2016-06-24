THE YEN IS GOING INSANE

The Japanese yen just went through the roof.

The currency is up about 4.7% at 100.66 per dollar as of 10:46 p.m. ET (3:46 a.m. BST).

And the currency was up by 11.5% against the British pound at 139.93 per pound.

The yen is considered to be a safe-haven currency that investors dive into when things get rocky. And as things get more and more rocky in the UK referendum tally, investors seem to be pulling into the currency.

