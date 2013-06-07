The yen is surging against the U.S. dollar this morning.



The dollar is also taking a hit against the euro following ECB President Mario Draghi’s press conference earlier, which sparked a big sell-off in risky peripheral sovereign debt markets in the euro area.

Shorting the yen is also considered a “risk-on” trade, and it’s running into a similar beating now.

The yen is currently trading at ¥98.47 against the dollar after hitting a high of ¥98.31 just moments ago.

Check out the chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.