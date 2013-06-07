ABEGEDDON: Yen Surging, As Markets Violently Turn Against Japan

One of the big stories in global markets today is how the long-U.S. dollar, short-Japanese yen trade seems to be completely unwinding.



The dollar is currently trading around ¥96.30 to the yen and is down 2.9% on the day after hitting a low of ¥95.89 earlier.

Per Bloomberg TV’s Sara Eisen, that’s the biggest single-day drop in the currency pair in 3+ years.

It seems like the market has not been re-assured by recent rumblings out of Japan, where the “Abenomics”-fuelled rally in stocks has come to a halt in recent weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.