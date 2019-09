That huge yen surge from earlier has almost totally reversed, amazingly.



The Nikkei is about to open, down by perhaps by as much as 5%.

We’re covering LIVE.

UPDATE: The Nikkei is open, and stocks are down 3.7% 4.2%.

Update 2: As helicopters dump water, the market is coming back a bit!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.