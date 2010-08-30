Yen Reaching Highs Of The Day, As BoJ Signals Total Unwillingness To Act

The yen just keeps strengthening against the dollar, following the BoJ’s overnight non-announcement.



Look at the action over the last 8 hours. It’s one series of yen rallies after another.

Basically, the Bank of Japan has sent a huge message to traders: We’re really not going to do anything substantive on this front. Today’s announcement was the chance. It had the adequate buildup, timing, etc. And then it punted. So why would it shift course now?

