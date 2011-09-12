Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Something interesting:While everything is selling off, the dollar is surging against the Euro, the Swiss Franc, gold, etc.



What it’s not surging against is the yen, which is trouncing everything in its path.

You can see here, USDJPY is down nearly 1% on the day.

Just something to note about who’s really perceived as safe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.