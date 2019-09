The Japanese yen is showing some incredible strength, moving 1.2% against the U.S. dollar today.



According to the FT’s Chris Adams, this is a two-month high against the dollar.

These moves have got to be rough for investors, consumers, and corporate managers.

Here’s a chart of this morning’s yen moves against the U.S. dollar via Bloomberg.com:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.