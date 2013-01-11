The Yen Is Tanking As Japan's New Prime Minister Has Another New Idea

Headlines are crossing that incoming Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, who has been vocal in his efforts to weaken the Japanese yen, has said that the Bank of Japan should target unemployment – a significantly dovish shift from the central bank’s current policy.



Bloomberg says Nikkei is reporting the comments.

Below is a chart of the yen versus the U.S. dollar (the USD/JPY pair):

Photo: FINVIZ

