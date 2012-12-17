The Weekend Is Over, And The Yen Is Getting Crushed

First big market story of the week: The yen is getting crushed after the huge landslide for Shinzo Abe, the Japanese opposition candidate who has run on a platform of much more easing. His first order of business, he says: beat deflation. He plans to have the Bank of Japan take on a policy of much more easing. With his win and huge mandate, he just might be able to make it happen. And so the yen is getting crushed.



Here’s a look, via FinViz, at the dollar surging against the yen.

Photo: FinViz

